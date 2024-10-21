Trendy new 'laid-back' restaurant to open for people to eat, drink and chill at Central Milton Keynes

Bill's will offer a laid-back atmosphere at Central Milton Keynes shopping centre

A trendy new bar and restaurant designed especially for people to chill out with their friends is to open next month in the city centre

Called simply ‘Bill’s’, the Queens Court venue says it will be idea for people wanting a quite bite, a hearty feast or a cocktail.

There will be a modern all-day dining/restaurant area and also a more informal cafe space and people are welcome to stay as long as they like in either.

“It’s perfect for catching up with friends, cracking on with some work, or just taking a breather. Your space, your rules!” said a Bill’s spokesperson.

There will also be two all-weather terraces, one of which will be avaialble for private hire for parties and gatherings,

A bar area is “ideal for date nights” as well as after-work drinks, said the spokesperson.

“At Bill’s Milton Keynes, we’re all about top-notch service with a smile. Our centre:mk team will make

sure you’re well taken care of, and if you’re into tech, our QR code ordering is ready to go. Just scan, browse, and order from your phone—so easy, even your nan could do it! Our goal? Making sure you leave happy and full,” they added.

Bill’s restaurants are looking to open in multiple new locations over the next two years following a strong trading performance in the first half of 2024. The CMK venue is one of two planned to open before Christmas.

Having delivered record sales in 2023 with Ebitda up 45% on 2022, the Richard Caring backed all-day casual dining concept has shown no signs of slowing down in the first 6 months of 2024.

Richard said: “We have a winning formula, and the numbers speak for themselves. Bill’s has always been a popular brand and we are seeing its full potential being realised with an industry- leading offer and experience.”

He added: “ With the creation of hundreds of new jobs, and the chance to offer Bill’s experience to more guests across the country, it is a very exciting time for the business”.

The venue is due to open in November. You can find out more on the Bill’s website here.