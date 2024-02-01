Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Turkish restaurants in Milton Keynes have been shortlisted for the 2024 British Kebab Awards.

They are Olive Tree Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant and Bar based in Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes, and Pasha Turkish Grill Restaurant in Buckingham Road, Bletchley. Both have been nominated in the category for Best Kebab Restaurant Regional.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 12th edition of the renowned British Kebab Awards, sponsored by Just Eat, are a celebration of culinary excellence with a shortlist showcasing the exceptional talent and dedication of establishments from across the country.

Olive Tree in Milton Keynes has been shortlisted in the British Kebab Awards

A panel of distinguished judges have highlighted the outstanding contributions of restaurants that have elevated the kebab experience to new heights.

The awards will be announced on February 27 and also include categories for Best Kebab House, Best Newcomer, and Outstanding Contribution to the Kebab Industry.

The British Kebab Awards, now in its 12th year, celebrates the diverse and delicious world of kebabs. Recognising the outstanding contributions of establishments across the nation, the awards ceremony has become a hallmark event in the culinary calendar, bringing together industry leaders, influencers, and enthusiasts to honour excellence in kebab craftsmanship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards, said: "The 12th British Kebab Awards shortlist is a testament to the culinary excellence and innovation within the kebab industry. It's an honour to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of these establishments that have impressed our discerning panel of judges.

Pasha Turkish Grill & Restaurant has also been shortlisted for the British Kebab Awards

“The awards ceremony promises an evening of glamour, entertainment, and, of course, mouth-watering kebabs. It will welcome renowned figures from the culinary world.”