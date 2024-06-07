Two Milton Keynes takeaways given new food hygiene ratings
It means standards at the premises based at 5 Blackmoor Gate, Furzton, are good.
A second Milton Keynes takeaway was handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating which means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
Favorite Chicken & Ribs, a takeaway at 1 Farthing Grove, Netherfield, was handed the rating after assessment on April 30.
It means that of Milton Keynes’ 261 takeaways with ratings, 167 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
The Food Hygiene Rating scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.