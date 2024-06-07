Two Milton Keynes takeaways given new food hygiene ratings

The Good Friend Takeaway was given a four out of five score after assessment on May 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means standards at the premises based at 5 Blackmoor Gate, Furzton, are good.

A second Milton Keynes takeaway was handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating which means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

Favorite Chicken & Ribs, a takeaway at 1 Farthing Grove, Netherfield, was handed the rating after assessment on April 30.

The latest ratings means that of Milton Keynes's 261 takeaways with ratings, 167 (64%) have ratings of five and none have a zero rating

It means that of Milton Keynes’ 261 takeaways with ratings, 167 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The Food Hygiene Rating scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

