Two Pizza Express restaurants in Milton Keynes relaunch after major refurbishment

The Pizza Express restaurants at both Xscape and MK1 Leisure Park in Milton Keynes have both reopened to unveil a brand-new look.

The pizzerias have re-launched following a major refurbishment, with customers welcomed back to sample the wide range of dishes on offer – from the Piccolo menu for children to numerous vegan options.

The refresh brings the flavour and passion of Italian dining culture to the town, inspired by the original vision of Founder, Peter Boizot, who first introduced the taste of authentic pizza to the UK in 1965.

Staff at Pizza Express at the Xscape celebrate re-opening after a major refurbishment

At the heart of the restaurants are the open kitchens, the stage from which expert pizzaiolos showcase their talent – and love – for pizza making. As much of a feast for the eyes as for the belly, diners will delight as they bring the theatre and authenticity of the craft to the fore.

James Lagneau, territory manager at Pizza Express, said: “We know the love people have for Pizza Express, and we think they’ll love the new look of our pizzerias in both Xscape and MK1 Leisure Park. The refurbishments have added a really nice feel and ambience to the spaces, and we look forward to welcoming people in as more and more start getting out again more often.”

For more info visit the website here.