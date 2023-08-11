Two popular Milton Keynes venues get brand new food hygiene ratings after inspections

Two popular venues in Milton Keynes have been handed brand new food hygiene ratings after inspections.

Milton Keynes restaurant Cafe Express has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Cafe Express is classed as a restaurant, cafe or canteen and is located at Milton Keynes Coachway, 1-7 Coachway Road, Broughton. It was given the score after assessment on July 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Milton Keynes's 463 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 342 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Elsewhere, a takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

MK Panjabi Samosa and Sweets, a takeaway at 180 Queensway, Bletchley, Milton Keynes was given the score after assessment on July 4.

It means that of Milton Keynes's 240 takeaways with ratings, 151 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary