Two shops in Milton Keynes shortlisted for UK’s best shop pun name competition

A pottery cafe in Newport Pagnell and a florist in Stony have been shortlisted for a competition hosted by language learning platform, Babbel, looking for the nation’s best pun shop name.

Language learning platform, Babbel, lauched the competition after their linguistics experts analysed Tiktok, Instagram, X (Twitter), and Facebook to shortlist UK shops with clever or amusing puns in their names.

These shops are also frequently celebrated on social media.

Kilning Me Softly Pottery

The short-list is divided into 12 regions across the UK and Milton Keynes secured two spots in the South East division.

The Kilning Me Softly pottery café can be found on the High Street in Newport Pagnell. They offer painting and prosecco nights for adults, children’s birthday parties and more. For further information visit https://www.kilningmesoftly.co.uk

The second short-listed business is a Milton Keynes florist named Back to the Fuchsia. They can be found on the High Street in Stony Stratford and provide a range of services to brighten up any event with their range of flower arrangements. More can be found on their website https://www.backtothefuchsia.biz

Noël Wolf, Linguistic & Cultural Expert at Babbel said: “The linguistic phenomenon of the pun is a play on words that transcends cultures, but it undeniably holds a special place in British hearts. The history of puns in the UK is steeped in tradition, dating back through centuries of literature, comedy, and everyday conversation. The beauty of a pun lies in its ability to exploit the versatile vocabulary and multiplicity of meanings of English. The prevalence of the pun in Britain is testament to the flexibility and richness of the English language. Puns serve as a reminder that language is a dynamic and playful tool that can be harnessed to entertain, educate, and connect people. Whether in casual conversations, literature, or advertising, puns have the ability to captivate our minds and elevate our communication.”

To celebrate this peculiarly British form of retail-linked, linguistic wordplay, people across the UK can vote for their favourite shop pun names on the Babbel website at https://uk.babbel.com/shop-pun-competition