Stratford Road, Wolverton Mill, Milton Keynes, MK12 5NZ
Whether you’re up for a party, watching sport or meeting with friends and family for a bite to eat, the Wolverton House in Milton Keynes is the place to relax and unwind. Every day they make their own fresh dough so you can tuck into freshly made stone baked pizzas and garlic bread. Or, they have a range of burgers and vegetarian dishes – and all main courses come with unlimited veg, salad and sides.
01908 261570 | www.stonehouserestaurants.co.uk
