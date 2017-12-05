Intu Shopping Centre, Midsummer Place, Milton Keynes, MK9 3GB
The world’s very first eatery that wraps together all the exciting and vibrant flavours of Indian street food, into an easy to eat Mexican format. Get ready to change your mind on how you see Indian food. Wrapchic is on a journey to revolutionise the way we eat and enjoy our favourite Indian cuisine. They've put a fresh, healthy spin on Indian food.
01908 785089 | www.wrapchic.co.uk
