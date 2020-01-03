Footfall up at centre:mk as Milton Keynes shoppers buck national trend

Centre:mk has bucked the nationwide trend with footfall up by +2.5 per cent year on year.

As a regionally-dominant shopping destination, the centre continues to attract high-spending shoppers, attracted by the convenient layout and extensive range of brands, including John Lewis, Next and River Island.

centre:mk

It's also found a change to shopping habits with significant growth on Monday’s and Sundays as well as post 5pm.

Centre:mk’s performance is defying the national picture - and last year welcomed 10 new retailers - Neon Sheep, Newbie, Typo, Primark, Chatime, Morano’s, Trailfinders, Skechers, Loviso and Lush.

Kevin Duffy, centre director at centre:mk, said: “2019 has been a great success for centre:mk with shoppers continuing to flock to our centre. We are pleased to have welcomed so many new brands into the centre and look forward to welcoming more in 2020.

"Our £50million investment programme including our award-winning guest services and ‘smart’ car park reflects our ongoing commitment to both our retailers and shoppers and we believe centre:mk will go from strength to strength as we move into the new year."

More than 3million visitors came to the centre over the Christmas period. On Boxing Day, the centre opened its doors at 6am to over 100,000 shoppers who were seen queuing outside stores from just after midnight.

And just under 1,000 shoppers queued for Next’s Boxing Dale sales.