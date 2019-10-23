Forget Black Friday, start shopping for bargains right now in Milton Keynes, advise experts

With traders all over Milton Keynes preparing for the Black Friday sales next month, a price tracking website has urged bargain hunters to start shopping at the end of this week.

Experts at www.alertr.co.uk say the whole Black Friday concept could be a deception as far as prices as concerned.

Black Friday

And the real bargains may be snapped up between October 25 and November 15.

Andy Barr, finance expert and co-founder of Alertr, said he wanted to see if customers really are getting the best deals during Black Friday.

He believes there are other, less marketed, times of the year that bargain hunters can secure the best possible prices.

Andy said: “Retailers are not allowed to keep an item at a sale price for longer than the period when items were at full price.

“For example, despite traditionally lasting just 24 hours, Black Friday is now a week-long event, so retailers would previously have had to set the cost of a product at full price for longer than a week to entice customers with a huge drop by the time Black Friday rolls around."

Andy added: “Bearing this in mind, we predict that the value of items is likely to rise from November 15 onwards in a bid to make it look like prices have then dropped by November 29.

“By our reasoning, those looking to get a head start on their Christmas shopping by securing the lowest prices should mark their diaries with October 25 to November 15. You can thank us later!”