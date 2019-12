Don't miss Father Christmas as he prepares to visit Bradville tonight.

He's popping into Althorpe Crescent tonight from 5-7pm every night between now and Christmas Eve.

Santa's grotto in Althorpe Crescent, Bradville

You'll be able to get a picture with him in his grotto - as well as a free gift and cookies.

