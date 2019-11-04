Harrods to open store in Milton Keynes

The world famous Harrods has revealed plans to open a new store in Milton Keynes.

The store will be specifically for beauty products and will be known as H Beauty.

Harrods

The exact location has not been revealed but it is understood it will be at either the centre:mk or intu.

Harrods senior executives say the new beauty fascia is being rolled out as a way to respond to the decline of department stores.

In June Harrods opened its 90,000 sq ft beauty emporium at its flagship Knightsbridge store. This was followed by a 9,000sq ft skincare space that opened this month.

This week plans were announced to launch a similar store in April next year at intu Lakeside shopping centre in Essex. This will be followed by a store in Milton Keynes, say Harrods bosses.

H Beauty stocks premium luxury beauty products ranging from Chanel, Dior and Huda Beauty to brands completely new to Harrods.

It also offers services such as blow-dries and facials, and there is a “coffee-to-cocktail” bar for customers.

Harrods bosses say they want H Beauty to disrupt the current UK beauty retail landscape by bringing its “unrivalled beauty authority” to a wider audience.

“Nobody is doing or investing more to showcase to customers what is possible in the world of 21st-century beauty than Harrods,” said Harrods beauty director Annalise Fard.

She added: “With the opening of our new state-of-the-art beauty retail space in Knightsbridge in June 2019 and the 9000sq ft skincare emporium in October 2019, we are on a mission to show the world the art of what is truly possible in the world of beauty today.

“H beauty is an opportunity to bring our mission to more beauty lovers across the UK. This investment demonstrates our belief in the strength of our beauty authority and the opportunities within the beauty industry here in the UK, and represents a major extension to our current beauty business.”