Ho Ho Ho, don't miss these float times as Santa visits Milton Keynes

With Christmas fast approaching, Santa is preparing to do the rounds of the city.

With a little help from Wolverton & Stony Stratford Rotary Club, St Nick has been busy getting his float ready.

Father Christmas

His sleigh will be out and about between December 2-23. Complete with Christmas music, it's always an exciting sight for children and grown ups alike.

Last year’s Santa tour raised more than £6,000 which was distributed to several charities and community organisations.

But this year, the rotary club is doing things a little differently, largely because of the nature of many of the streets. Ever the thoughtful gent, Father Christmas doesn't want to cause traffic jams, so for most of the evening outings, he is planning to park up in a variety of different spots so you visit him instead.

The planned locations are:

Monday, December 2 - Wolverton Agora (6pm), Radcliffe School Car Park (6.45pm), The Galleon pub (7.30pm)

Thursday, December 5 - New Bradwell near Clocktower (6pm), Oakridge shops (6.45pm), Greenleys shops (7.30pm)

Friday, December 6 - Stony Stratford Budgens (6pm), Market Square (6.40pm), High Street northern part (7.15pm)

Wednesday, Decemberber 11 - Old Stratford Deanshanger Road by Willow Drive (6pm), by Blackhorse Drive (6.45pm), Potterspury Village Hall (7.30pm)

Friday, December 13 - Stony Stratford tour around southern parts of town (6-8pm)

Thursday, December 19 - Sainsbury’s, CMK (10am-7pm)

Friday, December 20 -Sainsbury’s, CMK (10am-7pm)

Saturday, December 21 -Sainsbury’s, CMK (10am-7pm)

Sunday, December 22 - Sainsbury’s, CMK (10am-7pm)

Monday, December 23 - Sainsbury’s, CMK (10am-5pm).

Santa has also teamed up with his helpers from MK Watling Rotary Club and have revamped his float.

The big man will be around Browns Wood and Old Farm Park on Sunday, December 1, and the Poets Estate in Newport Pagnell on Sunday, December 8.

He will then visit the Poets Estate in Bletchley, including Church Green Road for the first time, on Sunday, December 15. The final outing will be on Sunday, December 22 around Far Bletchley and the Saints Estate. All the routes are listed on their Rotary club's Facebook events page.

Each night they will be out between 6pm and 8pm, covering as many streets as they can, but if the weather is really bad they may not be able to go out.

Last year the club collected over £2,500 during the Christmas float tour. The cash was split between Willen Hospice and The Winter Night Shelter.

All money collected this year will also go to these two charities.