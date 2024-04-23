103 eco-friendly new homes coming to Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 15-acre development will offer a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection, which features traditional, 1930s-inspired exteriors combined with contemporary, high-spec interiors. Prices start from £550,000 and are available to reserve now.

The homes at Woburn View are eco-friendly and have been designed with innovative low-carbon technology and include cost-effective initiatives to help customers save on their bills. Air source heat pumps and underground floor heating are fitted as standard in line with the housebuilder’s goal to reach its ambitious target to achieve Net Zero across the whole business and supply chain by 2050.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the house types available is the detached Leamington Lifestyle; boasting three double bedrooms each with its own en-suite. Downstairs, the home has an expansive open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area which spans the whole width of the property, and is perfect for socialising. While a separate large lounge, complete with bay window, provides the ideal place to relax and unwind for all of the family.

Redrow South Midlands launches Woburn View

Located in Milton Keynes, and just a short drive to Northampton, the development is ideal for growing families and young professionals, and with London just a 30-minute train ride away, Woburn View also offers convenience for commuters.

Those interested in finding out more about Woburn View can now book an appointment at The Orangery at Frost Garden Centre, on Newport Road, to speak to a sales consultant and find out more before the show homes open at the development in June.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “We are really excited to be launching our eco-friendly Heritage Collection homes at Woburn View, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to Frost Garden Centre, where potential homeowners can find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only do our homes feature traditional Arts and Crafts inspired architecture and a high interior specification, but their energy efficiency ratings will also be among the best on the new build market – helping residents to live more sustainably while lowering their energy bills.

“This development is incredibly well-connected, and with many schools nearby, is set to be a perfect family haven. We’ve had a lot of interest already, so we’d encourage those in the market for a beautiful new home to take advantage of this opportunity and enquire now so they don’t miss out on relaxing in their dream home this winter.”

Set on the outskirts of Milton Keynes, Woburn View offers a range of eco-friendly, family homes in the traditional market town of Woburn Sands. With a host of good local schools and direct trains to London Euston in just half an hour, the development is ideal for families and commuters alike.