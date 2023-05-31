18 gardens open for charity in village near Milton Keynes and Buckingham
Green-fingered gardeners in a village near Buckingham and Milton Keynes will be throwing open their gates to visitors on Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11.
Around 18 gardens in Thornborough will be open from 1pm to 5pm for the Thornborough & Thornton Open Gardens 2023, with all proceeds going to the Thornborough Village Hall Refurbishment Fund.
There will be a range of gardens open, from formal to wildlife friendly, big to small, and everything in between.
Thornborough Infant School, chapel and churchyard will also be involved, as well as the village allotments, in a bid to inspire all gardeners.
There will a sale of plants grown by local villagers, as well as Pimm’s, tea and cake, stalls, live music and a children's treasure hunt.
Two free car parks will be designated, to avoid traffic congestion in the village centre. Tickets, £5 with free entry for children, can be purchased on the day from the car parks and the Green.
Details of the event can be viewed on the Open Gardens UK national directory.
Winslow in Bloom is also taking place on Sunday, June 11, from 11am to 5pm. Wander around the attractive market town, visit a mixture of old and new gardens and enjoy light lunches in the St. Laurence Room in the Market Square. Teas will also be available there in the afternoon and in some of the gardens.Garden entry is £5 for adults, or £1 per garden, with event passports available on the day from the St Laurence Room and participating gardens.