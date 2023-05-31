18 gardens open for charity in village near Milton Keynes and Buckingham

Green-fingered gardeners in a village near Buckingham and Milton Keynes will be throwing open their gates to visitors on Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11.

Around 18 gardens in Thornborough will be open from 1pm to 5pm for the Thornborough & Thornton Open Gardens 2023, with all proceeds going to the Thornborough Village Hall Refurbishment Fund.

There will be a range of gardens open, from formal to wildlife friendly, big to small, and everything in between.

One of the Thornborough gardens opening on June 10 and 11

Thornborough Infant School, chapel and churchyard will also be involved, as well as the village allotments, in a bid to inspire all gardeners.

There will a sale of plants grown by local villagers, as well as Pimm’s, tea and cake, stalls, live music and a children's treasure hunt.

Two free car parks will be designated, to avoid traffic congestion in the village centre. Tickets, £5 with free entry for children, can be purchased on the day from the car parks and the Green.

Details of the event can be viewed on the Open Gardens UK national directory.