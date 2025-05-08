The house is filled with modern touches | Purplebricks

Set in a quiet corner of central Milton Keynes, this four-bedroom home offers space, style, and investment potential

Set in a quiet spot just a short walk from the heart of Milton Keynes, this smartly refurbished four-bedroom end-of-terrace home on Plumstead Avenue is offered for sale at offers in excess of £375,000. With spacious interiors, modern upgrades and a garden with its own hot tub, it’s ideal for growing families—or a ready-made investment opportunity.

To see all 19 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much flexibility this upgraded home offers in one of Milton Keynes’ most central locations.

Fully refurbished and remodelled, this home offers excellent proportions and versatile living space. The ground floor includes a welcoming entrance hall, a modern shower room, separate utility room, and an open-plan kitchen that flows into a dining and lounge area—perfect for family life or shared accommodation.

Upstairs there are four well-sized bedrooms—three of them doubles—as well as a family bathroom and a separate WC. Whether you're looking for a forever family home or a high-yield rental property, this layout delivers plenty of potential.

Outside, the private rear garden is an unexpected bonus, with a fitted hot tub and plenty of room for relaxing or entertaining. The property also benefits from off-street parking and sits within a tucked-away yet ultra-central location, just minutes from Milton Keynes Shopping Centre and the mainline station.

This home is one of dozens available in Milton Keynes on Purplebricks. Click here to see more.

At a glance This four-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Bradwell Common is listed for £375,000+ Features include an open-plan kitchen-diner, separate utility and two bathrooms Three double bedrooms and a fourth ideal for a home office or guest room Private garden with fitted hot tub and off-street parking Walking distance to Milton Keynes Shopping Centre and station

