400-year-old Grade II listed house goes on the market for just under £1m in Milton Keynes

This five-bedroom Milton Keynes home is on the market for £950,000, the building has also received Grade II listed status.

The historic home is currently selling with Fine & Country and can be viewed here on Zoopla.

It is located on Market Square in Stony Stratford, the grand property has three reception rooms and three bathrooms, as well as the five double bedrooms.

The building's Grade II status is linked to its grand history. Fine & Country says it is thought to have been built as the town's court room and over the centuries has been known as the Barley Mow & Queens Head public houses and latterly the Wolverton Urban District Offices.

Highlights include a massive kitchen which doubles as a family room and is measured at over 800 square feet.

The building was converted into a residential property in 2011 and further improvements have been carried out by the owners, the estate agents say.

A courtyard garden also surrounds this 400-year-old Milton Keynes building.

Take a virtual tour of the home by clicking on our photo gallery below:

1. Kitchen This kitchen and family room measures at over 800 square feet.

2. Living Room The spacious living room, has plenty of space for big gatherings, current ownership also have a seriously large tv.

3. Garden The courtyard and private garden that accompanies the home.

4. Dining room The grand hall, kitchen and dining room from another angle.