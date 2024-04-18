A successful planting day at Neath Hill Memorial Gardens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hosted by Great Linford Parish Council, the day was a testament to the power of collective action and community spirit. Eirwen Tagg, Parish Manager, said "Our goal was clear: to transform the Memorial Gardens into a vibrant space that residents could take pride in and enjoy for years to come."

Under the guidance of the knowledgeable team from Rhubarb and Roses, the dedicated volunteers set to work, their enthusiasm matched by the warmth of the spring sunshine. Together, they planted a staggering 4,000 bulbs, alongside numerous plants and wildflower seeds.

Families and children joined in the effort, everyone got stuck in. As the day drew to a close, the tired but satisfied volunteers were rewarded with a well-deserved treat: piping hot pizzas from Danyals Peri-Peri based in Neath Hill Local Centre.

Volunteers Planting at the Memorial Gardens

Reflecting on the day's accomplishments, Tommy Hayes, Community Liaison Officer for Great Linford Parish Council, expressed his gratitude. "It was truly heartening to see so many people come together to transform the Memorial Gardens," he remarked. "This was a community effort in the truest sense, and I couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved."

But as Tommy wisely pointed out, the true beauty of their work may not be immediately apparent. "We'll have to exercise patience," he noted, "as the full splendour of our planting won't be revealed until next spring." In the meantime, he urges residents to lend a helping hand by watering the garden during the drier months, ensuring the newly planted garden has the best chance to flourish.

Thanks to all who made it possible: to the volunteers who dedicated their time and energy, to the parish councillors and staff who supported the event, to Rhubarb and Roses for their invaluable expertise, and to Danyals for offering us a generous discount on the pizzas.