Amazing house with en suite bathrooms for all 6 bedrooms, gated entrance and spectacular views of the Milton Keynes skyline goes on the market

An 'amazing' six-bedroom six-bathroom family home set over 4500sq/ft in one of Milton Keynes' most popular and sought after locations has gone on the market for £1,650,000.

This unique home is on the market with Connells Estate Agents and can be viewed in full on Zoopla. You can take a virtual tour by scrolling through our picture gallery.

The London Road home offers flexible living accommodation over three storeys. In brief the accommodation includes an entrance hallway with a central staircase, WC, study, lounge, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, six bedrooms with six en-suites and a beautiful glass atrium off of the first floor landing with views over toward Central Milton Keynes. Outside there is an enclosed rear garden whilst the frontage provides a gated driveway and a double garage.

Further benefits include underfloor heating to the ground and first floors with individual room thermostats, intercom security systems in the hallway, kitchen and on the first floor landing, CCTV and remote controlled secure gates. This property was constructed around 15 years ago and has been well maintained and looked after by the current owners.

Please see the accompanying floorplan providing an indicative view of room layouts as well as the wide range of photographs. A matterport virtual tour is available upon request.

The Area

Loughton is recognised as one of Milton Keynes' most popular and sought after locations, and is found just to the west of Central Milton Keynes. The area provides excellent access into the town centre and all of its amenities, which includes Centre:mk, the theatre district and the Xscape building - all offering a range of recreational and retail facilities, as well as bars and restaurants.

The mainline railway station is also a short distance away which offers regular and direct links into London Euston, with journey times of approximately 35 minutes, making this an ideal area for commuters.

The area also offers access to well regarded schools and is near parks, making a great family environment.

Main trunk roads such as the A5, A509, A421 and A422 are all a short drive away giving great road access to wider towns. Junctions 13 and 14 of the M1 also connect to Milton Keynes. There are miles of Redways across Milton Keynes that provide safe cycle routes and the area is well served with public transport links.

