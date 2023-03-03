Astonishing high-end barn conversion with parking for eight cars goes on the market in village between Milton Keynes and Aylesbury
It has five bedrooms and is listed for sale at £1,155,000
An “astonishing” high-end barn conversion with five bedrooms and parking for eight cars has gone on the market in a village between Milton Keynes and Aylesbury.
This unique 4.5 bathroom barn conversion boasts over 3,000 square feet of high-end living space, located in the highly sought-after village of Hogshaw in Buckingham.
The luxurious modern home overlooks peaceful and amazing views of the Buckingham countryside. With private gated access and landscaped gardens, the home has been constructed to the highest of standards say agents Nest Seekers International on Zoopla.
“Mulberry Barn is one of three astonishing barn conversions overlooking peaceful and amazing views of the Buckingham countryside. With private gated access and landscaped gardens, the home has been constructed to the highest of standards,” the listing states.“As you step foot on this exquisite development, you are met with a wide driveway and a double carport to the left; a space to accommodate up to six-eight vehicles!“The home's internal layout has been thoughtfully designed to seamlessly blend both modern design elements with fine natural materials. Stepping into the home, you are greeted by a spacious and bright grand entrance hallway, boasting high ceilings and marble flooring with underfloor heating leading to an alluring living area, kitchen, and bedroom wing.“Light serenades the stunning high-spec living room where large floor-to-ceiling bi-fold doors overlook the front garden and the front views over the Buckingham countryside. Sonos speakers with enabled voice control within this room make for a perfect setting to entertain. Snuggle up in front of the electric fireplace on a winter's day and watch the weather patterns move in.“The kitchen is a warm and sociable space where friends and family will naturally gather at the start and end of each day.”
You can take a virtual tour of the property with our gallery here. For more info on the property visit Zoopla.