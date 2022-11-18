Beautiful Grade ll listed detached cottage goes on the market in historic Milton Keynes village

Originally one cottage dating back to circa 1790, the property has been extended and undergone extensive refurbishment, boasting exposed beams, open fireplace and a spacious secluded rear garden.The accommodation comprises entrance hall, lounge with log burner, second reception room with feature fireplace, third bedroom, family bathroom, cloakroom WC, separate utility room, study, fitted kitchen with appliances including range cooker and dining area with French doors leading to rear garden, first floor, bedroom one with fitted wardrobes and en suite, bedroom four leading through to bedroom two.Simpson is one of the original villages of the area, dating back to Saxon times and was registered in the Domesday book of 1086 as Siwinestone. Accommodation in brief: > Entrance Hall - Front entrance door. Quarry tiled flooring. Wooden latch door to living room.> Dining Area - 13’9in X 13'4 - Exposed timbers. Wooden flooring. Window to front. Door to inner hallway. Door to Bedroom four.> Bedroom Four - 10’ 7 X 10’7 - Window to front and side. Built in wardrobe. Fireplace.> Inner Hallway - Door to rear garden. Window to rear. Radiator. Door to bathroom and utility room.> Bathroom - Frosted window to rear. Three piece suite comprising bath with shower over, low level wc and wash hand basin. Radiator. Heated towel rail. Tiled flooring.> Utility Room - 16'0 X 7' - Quarry tiled flooring. Radiator. Base units and worksurface. Plumbing for washing machine. Door to cloakroom.> Cloakroom - Two piece suite comprising low level wc and wash hand basin.> Kitchen/Breakfast Room - 19'4 X 16'8 - Fitted with a range of wall and base units with work surfaces incorporating sink and drainer unit. Quarry tiled and wooden flooring. Splash back tiling. Space for Range cooker and American style fridge freezer. Vaulted ceiling with exposed beams. Door to rear garden. Breakfast bar.> Living Room - 16'8 x 12'7 - Multi fuel stove and exposed brick fireplace with tiled hearth. > Inner Hallway. - Stairs to the first floor. Under stairs storage cupboard. Radiator. Door to study.> Study - 9'3 X 6'1 - Window to front. Doors to bedroom one. Double door storage cupboard.> Bedroom One - 12'1 X 11' - Window to front.> Dressing Room - Fitted wardrobe, Door to bedroom one. Double door storage cupboard.> En-Suite - Three piece suite comprising tiled shower cubicle, low level wc and wash hand basin.> Bedroom Two - 13'8 X 10'1 - Window to side and front. Radiator. Exposed beams. Opening to bedroom three> Bedroom Three - 13'9 x 13'5 - Window to front. Radiator. Exposed beams. Built in cupboard.> Rear Garden - A generous rear garden laid mainly to lawn with patio area; Mature tree, flower and shrub borders. Apple pear and plum trees. > Summerhouse - Insulated summer house with double glazed bi-fold doors. Power and lighting.