It's an ideal family home

This three-bedroom link-detached home in Bedford’s Kempston area offers a garage, garden, smart interiors and easy access to schools and shops.

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac in Kempston, this smart three-bedroom link-detached home is on the market for £365,000 – and it’s ideal for families looking for space, schools and style in one neat package.

Purplebricks are marketing the property, and it’s well placed for everyday life – close to highly rated local schools including Camestone Primary and Daubeney Academy, and a short stroll to play parks, tennis courts, and Kempston Interchange Retail Park. See more here.

Inside, the home offers a thoughtful and practical layout. There’s a bright porch leading into the entrance hall, where you’ll find a handy cloakroom/utility combo with worktop space and plumbing. The living room opens out to the rear garden via sliding doors, while a separate dining room and refitted kitchen give you plenty of flexibility for family meals or entertaining. The kitchen also has direct garden access and a range of sleek modern units.

The rooms are spacious and modern

Upstairs, there are three good-sized bedrooms – one with built-in wardrobes – and a stylish bathroom with a jet bath and overhead shower. The landing features solid oak slatted shelving, a beautiful glass staircase with oak handrails, and loft access with lighting already in place.

Outside, the large private rear garden offers a spacious decking area, garage access, lighting, sockets and an outside tap. The garage itself is powered and lit, with extra sockets for DIY fans or future conversion. A gated side path leads to the generous driveway, where there’s parking for multiple vehicles – plus another tap and light for added convenience.

If you’re after a move-in-ready home in a family-friendly part of Bedford, this one’s well worth a look.

At a glance Three bedrooms Link-detached Garage with power Private rear garden with decking Cul-de-sac location near good schools

