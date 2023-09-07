Bellway brings Google Thermostat technology as standard to new homes in Milton Keynes

Watch more videos on Shots!

Bellway homeowners will be able to save up to 16 per cent on their energy bills by using the Google Nest thermostat, while reducing their carbon footprint.

The smart thermostat learns how and when households use their heating and hot water. It adapts to deliver maximum efficiency, turning down the temperature when the home is empty. It is compatible with other smart home technology including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The partnership will be supported by key partner, Travis Perkins, whose branches across the UK, will supply the thermostats to each of Bellway’s developments.

Tony Atkin, Group Production Managing Director for Bellway, said: “We are excited to announce this innovative partnership, which will deliver energy savings for our customers and help to reduce the carbon impact of every home we build.

“As well as reducing the carbon emissions from the production of our homes, we are also introducing technologies which will help our customers.

Neil Henderson, Sales Director at Travis Perkins, said: “We are delighted to have facilitated this partnership between Google and Bellway Homes.

“As a result, all future Bellway residents will benefit from smarter homes and be empowered to make more informed choices about controlling and regulating their home heating.

Bellway builds in excess of 11,000 homes in England, Scotland and Wales each year. The company has invested in a series of Future Homes pilot schemes to trial new carbon-reducing innovations. This includes The Future Home at Energy House 2.0, a research project in conjunction with The University of Salford.

Google Nest technology has already been trialled at selected Bellway developments ahead of the national rollout.