A spacious four-bedroom townhouse in Brooklands, Milton Keynes is now on the market for just over £430,000 – and it’s ideal for families after school access and commuter links.

This well-presented four-bedroom end of terrace house on Fen Street in Brooklands, Milton Keynes is up for grabs at offers over £430,000 – offering generous living space, a private garden and a brilliant school catchment.

Set in the popular MK10 postcode, this family-sized home is available through Purplebricks – click here to view the full listing with photos, floorplans and virtual tour. It’s a short walk from highly rated primary schools and Walton High secondary, with excellent transport links to the M1 and Milton Keynes Central.

Laid out over three smart floors, the property includes an entrance hall, cloakroom, kitchen and an open-plan lounge/dining room on the ground level. The first floor has three good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the top floor is home to the standout principal bedroom with its own dressing area and ensuite.

To see all 16 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get a proper sense of how this modern home is laid out and how the spaces connect.

There’s a private garden at the rear, plus two allocated parking spaces. Brooklands itself is a well-connected neighbourhood, home to local shops including Sainsbury’s and Costa, with cycling routes and green spaces adding to the appeal.

This home is one of many available in Milton Keynes on Purplebricks. Click here to see more properties in the area.

At a glance:

Four-bedroom end of terrace house in MK10, Milton Keynes

Offers over £430,000

Principal bedroom with ensuite and dressing area

Enclosed rear garden and two parking spaces

Short walk to primary and secondary schools

Easy access to M1 and MK Central station

Local shops, green space and great family location

You’ll want to get in quickly – homes like this in Brooklands don’t hang around for long.