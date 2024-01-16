Buckinghamshire developer set to launch brand new community

David Wilson Homes is set to release the first homes for sale at its new Mallard Meadows development near Winslow this spring.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located on Great Horwood Road, the new development will provide Buckinghamshire homebuyers with an opportunity to purchase one of the new properties.

A range of one to five bedroom homes will be available, which means all house hunters from first time buyers to growing families will be catered for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re excited to be releasing our first new homes at Mallard Meadows.

DWSM - A CGI street scene of Mallard Meadows

“This wider community here is already thriving, so we expect appointments with our Sales Advisers to be booked up quickly and so recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”

Mallard Meadows is set just outside the vibrant market town of Winslow, surrounded by green open space. The development is built with convenience in mind with schools, shops and parks all within walking distance.

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links to Oxford and Milton Keynes. As well as this, local residents can soon take advantage of the new Oxford trainline, with a brand new station only a short walk away currently under construction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To register an interest in the development, visit the website at Mallard Meadows.