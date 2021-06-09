Bucks considered one of the poshest Home Counties, according to new survey

New research claims Buckinghamshire to be the fourth poshest part of the Home Counties.

Crown Pavilions, the bespoke garden rooms business, ranks the Home Counties on an index of desirable features.

Areas were ranked on the number of: Michelin guide restaurants, riding schools, golf clubs, homes with garden rooms, and independent Schools it contained.

Long Crendon Manor

Buckinghamshire trailed the top three which was: Surrey, Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire, in that order.

Bucks' high score was attributed to the number of homes with luxury garden rooms, it has more than any other county. Bucks also boasts 12 Michelin guide restaurants and

26 riding schools.