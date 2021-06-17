Stylish space for all the family

Properties are selling fast at Campbell Wharf with one in five already reserved.

The sought-after waterside spot is a stunning new development of one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom maisonettes being built by Crest Nicholson on the banks of the Grand Union canal. It boasts a brand new 111-berth marina with a new pub, café and restaurant overlooking the canal due to open its doors this autumn; a range of shops, communal seating areas and a gated park for residents will soon be added.

Would-be homeowners can visit the newly opened show home between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, July 10, and get a feel for the canalside lifestyle on offer there.

Book your slot now for the viewing day

The development is just 15 minutes on foot to the town centre, through Campbell Park, while a footbridge over the canal provides easy access to Willen Lake.

“We’re delighted that 11 of the 28 properties handed over in May, with 21 to follow later in the year,” says Paul Murfin, marketing manager for Domovo Homes, who are part of bpha, a forward-thinking housing group which provides homes for people across the centre of England.

Campbell Wharf has a friendly, neighbourhood feel, making it ideal for first-time buyers and families alike. Residents can take advantage of city living with easy access to local schools and shops, as well as enjoying the chance to take some time out, with the development surrounded by green open spaces.

Thanks to a Government-backed shared ownership scheme, these coveted homes could be yours for a similar price as renting in the town.

See behind the scenes at MK’s stunning canalside development

Shared ownership enables you to buy an initial share of a property and pay a subsidised rent on the rest, meaning you can get into home ownership in manageable stages and avoid taking on more of a financial commitment than you can afford. Initial shares of between 25 per cent and 75 per cent of Campbell Wharf properties are available and this scheme offers you the option in the future to buy further shares in your home or sell your share and move on.

Prices start at just £50,000 for a 25 per cent share – meaning you could pay just £741 per month for a one-bedroom apartment, £1,044 per month for a two-bedroom apartment and £1,166 for a two-bedroom maisonette.

To book a half-hour slot to view the new show home on Saturday, July 10, between 10am and 4pm, call 01234 674070 or email [email protected]