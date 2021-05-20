Thanks to a Government-backed shared ownership scheme, these coveted homes could be yours for a similar price as renting in the town

Campbell Wharf is a fantastic development of one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom maisonettes being built by Crest Nicholson on the banks of the Grand Union canal.

The sought-after waterside spot boasts a brand new 111-berth marina with a new pub, café and restaurant overlooking the canal due to open its doors this autumn. A range of shops, communal seating areas and a gated park for residents are also due to be added soon.

The development is just 15 minutes on foot to the town centre, through Campbell Park, while a footbridge over the canal provides easy access to Willen Lake.

The scheme offers a great opportunity for first-time buyers to get on the property ladder with prices starting at just £50,000 for a 25 per cent share

Although a number have already been reserved, there are 25 plots available at the moment, with an additional 23 properties to be released a floor at a time in the coming months.

The scheme offers a great opportunity for first-time buyers to get on the property ladder with prices starting at just £50,000 for a 25 per cent share – meaning you could pay just £741 per month for a one-bedroom apartment, £1,044 per month for a two-bedroom apartment and £1,166 for a two-bedroom maisonette.

“The shared ownership scheme offers the chance to invest in your future instead of just seeing your money disappear on rent,” explains Paul Murfin, marketing manager for Domovo Homes, who are part of bpha, a forward-thinking housing group which provides homes for people across the centre of England.

Shared ownership enables you to buy an initial share of a property and pay a subsidised rent on the rest, meaning you can get into home ownership in manageable stages and avoid taking on more of a financial commitment than you can afford.

Initial shares of between 25 per cent and 75 per cent of Campbell Wharf properties are available and this scheme offers you the option in the future to buy further shares in your home or sell your share and move on.

“This is a fantastic development that’s the perfect place to live, and it may be more affordable than people think through shared ownership,” adds Paul.

“The scheme means that deposits can be fairly achievable for many so it’s a great chance to get on the first rung of the property ladder.”

Campbell Wharf has a friendly, neighbourhood feel, making it ideal for first-time buyers and families alike. Residents can take advantage of city living with easy access to local schools and shops, as well as enjoying the chance to take some time out, with the development surrounded by green open spaces.

