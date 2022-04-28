Chance to acquire beautiful six-bedroom town house in Milton Keynes

This handsome town house of stone and brick construction, boasting a self contained one bedroom annexe, dates back by to 1853. Its architect was the well renowned Richard Sheppard who designed and built of the two pairs of houses on the corner of Market Hill.The accommodation is on three levels with seven fireplaces though only one is used by the current sellers. The others are capped but could be reinstated. Ground Floor - Reception hallA part glazed door opens into an impressive reception hall with a magnificent sweeping staircase rising to the first and second floors. There are decorative arched areas and dado rails to the walls whilst doors lead off to the principal rooms. Wood flooring. Door to cellar.Family Room/Dining RoomThis room features an Adams style fireplace walk in bay with sash windows, picture and dado rails, natural wooden floor and radiator.Sitting RoomWalk in window bay with bench seating and cupboards under; tiled fireplace with built in shelving units; wooden flooring, picture rail, radiator.Guest Room/WorkspaceComprises of a tiled fireplace within a wooden surround, built in storage cabinets and a laminated wooden floor. Door to:Shower room en suite.

Heated towel radiator, Extractor fan.The inner lobby a doorway opens to a pantry and utility room with wash basin and rooflight. Steps up to:Kitchen/breakfast roomFeatures kitchen installed three years ago comprising: one and a half bowl sink unit with cupboards under; further range of cupboard units, ample work surfaces; integrated dishwasher and wine rack; space for a "Range" style cooker, extractor hood. Recessed lighting, tiled flooring. Glazed double doors to rear garden.First Floor - Ascending by the fine staircase to:First floor landingDado rail. Radiator. Staircase to second floor.BedroomOpen hearth fireplace, walk in window bay to the front elevation. Built in cupboard, Picture rail. Radiator.BedroomFormer fireplace in evidence. Picture rail. Window to the front elevation. Radiator.BedroomBuilt in linen cupboard. Former fireplace in evidence. Picture rail. Window to the rear elevation. Radiator.BathroomAttractive slipper bath mounted on ball and claw pedestals with hand held shower, low flush WC and wash basin. Tiling to splash areas. Heated towel rail. Opaque window to the side elevation.CloakroomLow flush WC with a window to the side elevation and a radiator.Second Floor - Staircase leads to second floor landing benefiting from natural light from a skylight and a window. Built in store cupboard.Bedroom stepped up from the landing with walk in dormer window and radiator.BedroomWalk in dormer window to the front elevation. former fireplace in evidence. Radiator.BedroomWindow to rear elevation. Radiator.Outside - The property is approached through a pillared entrance to a shingle driveway. The frontage is walled with a tree screen and parking for several vehicles. The driveway extends to the rear of the property where there is a gated entrance to allow further parking for either a caravan, boat or a trailer.The rear garden is walled with large lawn, flower and shrub borders various fruit trees and a large vegetable garden.