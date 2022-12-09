Chance to own this delightful property in MK town dating back to late 18th Century

The property is entered via a solid front door into the entrance porch with double doors leading to the sitting room which has a brick-built open fireplace, beamed ceiling, window to the front aspect, and double doors to the kitchen/dining area, family room and study featuring a fireplace.The kitchen/dining area is fitted in a range of units inset sink/drainer, built-in electric oven and hob, ceiling beams and built-in cupboard/pantry. The family room has double glazed patio doors leading to the rear garden, with Velux window to the side aspect and multi fuel log burner. The staircase rises to the first floor landing. Doors leading to the inner lobby, with stable door leading to the front of the property and door to the rear garden.The cloakroom is fitted with a Heritage suite, a wash hand basin and wc. The utility room has an inset sink/drainer, units to wall and base levels, window and plumbing for washing machine and space for a further appliance.Bedroom one has a window to the rear aspect and a Velux window to the side. Access to the dressing area with double doors leading to the fully tiled en-suite comprising low level wc, wash hand basin and a panel bath with a shower, heated towel rail and a Velux window to the rear aspect.The large second bedroom has two windows to the side aspect and access to the loft space (above this room only). Bedroom three is a double and has a single built-in wardrobe and a window to the front aspect. Bedroom four is also of double size and has a built-in wardrobe and a window to the front aspect.The family bathroom comprises low level wc, shower cubicle, bath and a wash hand basin with a vanity unit under. The front garden is enclosed by a picket fence with garage with up and over door, part boarded loft space and double doors leading to the rear garden.The rear garden is a generous size and comprises a patio which spans the width of the property. The remainder is laid to lawn with flower and shrub borders two apples trees, timber shed and greenhouse.