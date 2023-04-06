Character stone cottage in Lavendon offers perfect family home with country lifestyle

Entering via a wide, open hallway, the property has a homely, welcoming feel courtesy of wooden touches such as architraves, skirting, internal doors, and style from recent refurbishment. The cosiest feature of all is the fireplace in the lounge, with exposed stone, tiled hearth, wood mantle and log burning stove.Built at the turn of the century, the accommodation has been updated and improved; the kitchen/breakfast area has been replaced with a chic design, incorporating light grey units, solid wood worktops, double ceramic sink, central island and a breakfast bar. There’s an integrated dishwasher, and space for a range cooker and a fridge/freezer. The adjoining utility has matching units and worktops, deep shelving for supplies, a ceramic butler sink, plus space for a washing machine and a tumble dryer.The full-depth lounge benefits from dual aspects, for sun through the French doors in the mornings, and the front window later in the day. Between the kitchen and lounge are two further reception rooms. The room to the front is flexible as a study or playroom while the room at the back works well as a spacious formal dining room with direct access on to the patio. There is also a ground floor cloakroom.