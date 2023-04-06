Character stone cottage in Lavendon offers perfect family home with country lifestyle
Property offers 4 double bedrooms and garage conversion featuring games room and bar
This exceptional stone cottage in Lavendon is the perfect combination of character features and modern interiors, ideal for family life and a country lifestyle.The spacious detached property offers stunning kitchen/breakfast room, plus adjoining utility with three reception rooms, four double bedrooms, en suite and bathroom.
There is a generous walled rear garden, driveway to the front and converted double garage which serves as a fully equipped games room.
Entering via a wide, open hallway, the property has a homely, welcoming feel courtesy of wooden touches such as architraves, skirting, internal doors, and style from recent refurbishment. The cosiest feature of all is the fireplace in the lounge, with exposed stone, tiled hearth, wood mantle and log burning stove.Built at the turn of the century, the accommodation has been updated and improved; the kitchen/breakfast area has been replaced with a chic design, incorporating light grey units, solid wood worktops, double ceramic sink, central island and a breakfast bar. There’s an integrated dishwasher, and space for a range cooker and a fridge/freezer. The adjoining utility has matching units and worktops, deep shelving for supplies, a ceramic butler sink, plus space for a washing machine and a tumble dryer.The full-depth lounge benefits from dual aspects, for sun through the French doors in the mornings, and the front window later in the day. Between the kitchen and lounge are two further reception rooms. The room to the front is flexible as a study or playroom while the room at the back works well as a spacious formal dining room with direct access on to the patio. There is also a ground floor cloakroom.
The first floor comprises four generous bedrooms, an en suite to the master, and a family bathroom. The en suite has a contemporary three-piece suite with double walk-in shower, and the bathroom has a Heritage three-piece suite with panelled bath. The home also offers loft storage, understairs, airing and eaves cupboards, with options to install fitted bedroom furniture.
The property is on the market with a guide price of £750,000; for details contact selling agents James Kendall, 01234 852434.