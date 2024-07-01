Community Energy Fortnight sets the stage for Milton Keynes Community Energy Launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From 1st to 14th July, the nation is embarking on an exciting journey to empower communities across the UK in the realm of community energy - Community Energy Fortnight (CEF).

Bringing together thousands of people showcasing the power of community-driven energy solutions. It's a chance to shine a light on the incredible work happening at the grassroots level and to inspire others to join the cause. So, what better time to mark the official launch of Milton Keynes Community Energy (MKCE)?

Milton Keynes Community Energy Launches Today

Incorporating Wolverton Community Energy (WCE) that has been operating since 2015, today’s launch of MKCE gives tribute to the organisation’s city-wide reach.

Community Energy Fortnight is launched in Milton Keynes.

With close to 2 million kWh’s of community solar, equivalent to a 760-tonne reduction in carbon emissions, already being achieved generated? across MK, MKCE hopes to build on this to deliver even more community projects and great energy prices for their partner organisations across the city.

Putting power into the hands of MK citizens

As a not-for-profit cooperative company, MKCE is committed to empowering our city to embrace sustainable energy solutions through community-owned renewable generation and Home Energy MK retrofit programmes that help to cut energy bills and carbon emissions.

MKCE works with individuals, schools, businesses and voluntary organisations to explore opportunities to generate renewable energy and use the resources to support local communities.

Community and social benefit drive operations, and by reinvesting profits into the MK community, MKCE aims to put power into the hands of local people to make cost savings and help MK to reach its target of net zero by 2030.

MKCE director, Jane Grindey, has this to say: “Community energy isn't just about generating power; it's about generating change that empowers our local communities to take control of their energy future, whilst cutting energy costs and carbon in the process.

"Because community energy is owned by the community, not foreign or other profit-making private operators, that is where our profits are reinvested.

That means, the more community owned solar that we have, the more impact and investment we can make in our local community.”

Join the Movement

Community energy is all about people joining forces, taking action and using local resources to manage or generate clean, affordable energy that benefits everyone in the local community.

MKCE wants to connect with councils, schools, commercial and community organisations, private landlords, social housing providers, and homeowners across Milton Keynes.

You’re invited to get involved and make a difference as part of their community. Join MKCE in any of the following three ways over Community Energy Fortnight:

1. Talk to MKCE About Your Idea for a Community-Owned Solar Project

If you are part of an MK organisation considering (at least 20kW of) solar PV for your premises and would like cheaper, greener and stable electricity prices whilst supporting the local community in the process, get in touch.

2. Contact MKCE about Joining their Volunteer Team

Passionate about clean, green community-owned energy? MKCE is looking for dedicated individuals to join their team. Whether you're interested in becoming a director or want to volunteer your time and skills to support the cause, MKCE welcomes your involvement.

3. Explore the MKCE New Website and Keep in Touch

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and opportunities from MKCE. Visit their new website at https://mkcommunityenergy.co.uk to learn more about the clean energy movement they’re inspiring in MK and to sign up to their mailing list. You can also follow MKCE on Facebook and Instagram to join the conversation and stay informed.

Community Energy Fortnight

MKCE launches in Community Energy Fortnight to amplify the voice of community energy and retrofit solutions, and to showcase the amazing breadth and scale of what is being achieved as well as the opportunities that are paving the way for a cleaner energy future.

Community Energy Fortnight is more than just a fortnight though. It's a catalyst for change. It's a chance for all of us to come together, share our knowledge, and empower each other to create a brighter future.