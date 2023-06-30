Construction work comes to an end at Milton Keynes housing development

Building work has now been completed at a housing development in Wavendon where the final home has now been reserved.

Ashberry Homes, which starting construction in 2020 has built 142 new homes at The Wavendon Collection, off Burney Drive, including 102 private homes and 40 affordable properties allocated for local people through rent or shared ownership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zoe Dobbs, Ashberry Home sales manager, said: “Exceptional customer service and quality has been a fundamental part of the success of The Wavendon Collection since we started construction here in 2020.

Costruction is now complete at Marigold properties in Wavendon

“Purchasers have bought homes at this development safe in that knowledge that they were investing in a property built by Ashberry Homes – a company which has recently been awarded five-star status by the Home Builders Federation (HBF) for the seventh year in a row. This means that more than 90 per cent of its customers would recommend the company to a friend.”

With construction now complete on site, the sales centre has closed and the site team are completing the finishing touches before final residents move in.

Zoe added: “Buyers have been attracted to the Wavendon Collection because Milton Keynes is becoming increasingly desirable for those working in London, as it offers excellent transport links into the capital. The city’s railway station is just five miles away for direct trains to Euston in just over half an hour, while the M1 and A421 are also close by.”

Advertisement

Advertisement