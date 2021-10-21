Council gives green light for development of 70 new homes in Milton Keynes village

Plans to build more than 70 new homes on ‘rough grassland’ in a Milton Keynes village have been approved.

Milton Keynes Council has permitted a planning application by Taylor Wimpey for the development on land off Daubeney Gate, in Shenley Church End.

Plans detail the ‘erection of 73 residential properties in a mix of three, four and five-bedroom two-storey detached, semi-detached and terraced homes (27 affordable)’, all with “good sized rear gardens”.

Vehicle access will be from Daubeney Gate and Vache Lane with up to 198 parking spaces also proposed.

But some residents have voiced concerns over the scheme fearing its impact on wildlife, and the environment with potential felling of trees.

Ms Susan Walters stated: “I wholeheartedly object to the building of 73 residential dwellings at the expense of the ‘scrub’ hedgerows and trees on this little haven that’s left for wildlife.

“The removal of this to build yet more houses is very upsetting, to uproot and destroy what’s left of ancient woodland adjacent to an ancient monument (a Medieval manorial complex) is fundamentally wrong.”

She added: “The grassland floods most years. The road approaches to the site are very narrow and I believe most unsuitable for such a large number of houses.”

Mrs Lucy Davies said of the ancient monument: “MK Council has made some errors in the past with historic spaces being built on (take for instance the true Secklow Mound).

“We would urge you not to allow this area to be built on (the scrub triangle in particular) without a full and detailed archaeological survey.”

The site is designated for development in the MK Plan.