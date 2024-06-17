Country cottage in 19th century former chapel near Milton Keynes up for grabs for £225K

This cosy home in the wing of the stunning chapel building is located in the idyllic village of historic Sherington.
The 19th century building served as a place of worship from its inception until the late 1980s, and now provides homes to a handful of people.
The cottage itself doubles as a duplex apartment, consisting of a reception area, a kitchen with all the mod cons, a bedroom and a spacious shower room.
The lucky residents can enjoy the chapel’s sweeping communal gardens, with lawns at the front and back of their wing. There is also parking allocation in a gravelled area.
It is suitable for a single person or couple, looking to enjoy the quieter side of life, with bustling MK a stone’s throw if a city fix is needed. A pub and shops are nestled along the tree lined-lane for an even shorter journey.