Dandara delivers new homes at consortium development in Milton Keynes

Just a short distance from the centre of Milton Keynes, this is the second forward funded single family housing development for the region and will form part of a large consortium site providing a total of 4,320 homes to the area. Previously farmland, the development will also consist of three primary schools, one secondary school, allotments, shops, parks, commercial space and a community and medical centre.

Dandara will deliver 136 two, three, four-bedroom homes and apartments, with 41 affordable comprising shared ownership, social rent and seven low cost homes. Work has now started on site and homes are expected to be available to purchase from Spring 2024.

Chris Higgins, Managing Director of Land and Partnerships at Dandara, commented: “We're thrilled to have begun breaking ground at our new Whitehouse development in Milton Keynes. It’s a really exciting development for our Northern Home Counties region to be involved in, and it’s set to contribute to the creation of a flourishing community, complete with essential amenities for all residents to enjoy.”

Arthur Coxon, Associate Investment Director at Dandara, added: “Venturing into a consortium site for the first time in our Northern Home Counties region brings immense excitement, and we are delighted to be partnering with Aviva and Packaged Living to deliver further homes for their SFH portfolio. Building communities is at the core of our mission, and this consortium offers a brilliant opportunity to actively contribute to the available facilities, shaping it into a truly exceptional place to live for our residents.”

Simon Pendlebury, Managing Director at Dandara Northern Home Counties, concluded: “Our latest development holds significant promise for the region, particularly for first time buyers. Set in a sought-after location with excellent access to Milton Keynes, the site is poised to be an attractive opportunity for those stepping onto the property ladder. The inclusion of low cost homes is a key facet of our commitment, helping to provide a pathway for first time buyers to establish themselves in this highly desirable community.”