Dandara offers best of both worlds at new Milton Keynes development
The development’s first phase consists of 178 one to five-bedroom homes, including apartments, detached and semi-detached properties. A total of 58 properties will be affordable in the first phase.
Each home features airy and light-filled living spaces, Symphony kitchen units with integrated appliances and electric vehicle charging ports.
Located in Shenley Wood, on the fringes of Milton Keynes, The Acres offers the perfect blend of proximity to the countryside and access to amenities. Shenley Wood includes a leisure centre, Sainsbury’s, playground and several eateries, as well as a primary and secondary school.
However, the development is just a 10-minute drive from the Milton Keynes city centre, offering several grocery stores, museums, a theme park and a wealth of high street shopping options.
Residents of The Acres also benefit from proximity to several key transport links near the development. The nearby M1 provides access to London in under 2 hours, and the Milton Keynes Central Station offers regular services to London Euston in less than an hour.
Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, commented: “We are pleased to launch The Acres off plan, the latest of our Milton Keynes developments.
"This site has been thoughtfully designed and situated to give residents the best of both worlds; they’re right on the edges of the area’s gorgeous countryside, while still being a short drive or walk into the centre of Milton Keynes.
“With the huge variety of home styles available, we’re confident The Acres has something for everyone, and we’re excited to show it off!”
Prices at The Acres start from £455,000 for a three bedroom semi-detached home.
For more information about the development and the homes available, please visit www.dandara.com/the-acres or call 01908 036 284.
