Dandara opens its new show home doors to buyers in Milton Keynes

Recently, housebuilder Dandara opened the doors to two new show homes at its Shenley Wood development, The Acres. The new show homes aim to give buyers an insight into life at the popular development which has already sold 60% of its 79 private properties off plan. The open weekend saw many potential homebuyers visiting The Acres to view the professionally designed homes.

With the new show homes open, prospective movers now have the chance to look around a stylish three-bedroom Frogmore show home featuring two tandem driveway parking spaces, and for bigger families, a five-bedroom Grantham show home with a single garage and driveway parking.

The Frogmore house type offers buyers a generously sized living space, with an open-plan kitchen-dining room to the rear of the property with French doors opening onto the garden and a separate living room near the entrance, as well as a utility room and cloakroom. Upstairs there is a generous master bedroom with an ensuite shower room as well as two further bedrooms and a family bathroom with plenty of storage.

The Grantham five-bedroom house type is a spacious modern family home with living accommodation spread over three floors, featuring an open plan kitchen-dining area, a separate living room, study, cloakroom and utility on the ground floor. Upstairs five bedrooms are spread over the two floors, with two family bathrooms and an ensuite and dressing area for the master bedroom.

The Frogmore at The Acres

Rachel Lindop, Sales Director at Dandara Northern Home Counties, commented: “The Acres is a very popular development where 60% of homes have sold before they have finished being built. Now we have our show homes ready, and people can really see what their new home could look like, we expect the rest of the development to sell quickly.

“The beautifully designed homes have been styled with families of all sizes in mind. Whether this be younger families looking for their first step onto the ladder, or those looking for more space. Due to the location of the development in Milton Keynes, The Acres ticks a lot of boxes for family life with a range of family-friendly amenities, good schools and kid’s clubs nearby.

“With the launch of The Frogmore and The Grantham we now have a fantastic range of new homes at The Acres, appealing to a range of buyers. The three-bedroom Frogmore is suitable for first time buyers looking for room to grow as well as smaller families seeking extra space. The five-bedroom Grantham is ideal for larger families looking for spacious living and would be great for hosting gatherings with friends and family thanks to its modern layout.

“With plenty of open space, fantastic housing, easy travel options and a vibrant economy and community, Milton Keynes makes for a great city to live in, adding to the appeal of The Acres. I hope that everyone who attended our recent open day found it helpful. If anyone missed the event or has any further questions, we welcome anyone to drop in and take a look around.”

Located in Shenley Wood, on the fringes of Milton Keynes, The Acres offers a seamless proximity to the countryside and access to the city centre’s amenities, including several grocery stores, museums, a theme park, a wealth of high street shopping options, eateries and a range of school opportunities.

Residents of The Acres also benefit from proximity to several key transport links near the development, including the nearby M1 providing access to London in under 2 hours, and Milton Keynes Central Station which offers regular services to London Euston in less than an hour.

Dandara is currently selling a selection of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £435,000.

For further information about The Acres or the homes available, visit www.dandara.com/the-acres or call 01908 036284.