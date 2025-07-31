DANDARA SET TO BOLSTER HOUSING STOCK IN MILTON KEYNES

Planning permission to supply 218 homes in Whitehouse from independent housebuilder Dandara has recently been approved. The development, ‘Meadow View’, will form part of the new Western Expansion Area of Milton Keynes earmarked by Milton Keynes City Council, which is set to include 4,330 new dwellings.

Plans were recently approved with Dandara due to launch off plan in Summer 2025. The private selection of homes at Meadow View will deliver a total of 59 homes which will feature a range of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.

The wider development, which marks Dandara’s second project at Whitehouse, will also offer 67 affordable homes and 92 single-family homes. The affordable homes will include a mixture of 46 Shared Ownership, 11 Social Rent and 10 Low-Cost homes – all catering to the shifting demographic of the city which is set to welcome 71,908 first time buyers by 2040 [1].

Dandara has also completed the sale of 92 units to a single family rental housing joint venture managed by Kennedy Wilson, a global real estate investment company. The sale forms another part of Dandara’s strategy to support the growing demand for SFH housing across the UK.

Simon Pendlebury, Managing Director at Dandara Northern Home Counties said: “Milton Keynes has seen significant growth over the past 15 years, as buyers migrate to the city thanks to the vast economic opportunities and impressive transport infrastructure. Providing a mixture of tenures such as affordable and single-family housing remains an important part of Dandara’s commitment to delivering homes for those who need them most at scale. We have significant experience working with the Milton Keynes market with our previous The Muse development in Whitehouse, so look forward to delivering homes in this thriving community once more.”

Mike Pegler, President, at Kennedy Wilson Europe, added: “These new single family units in Milton Keynes will be a fantastic addition to our growing portfolio of high quality homes. This marks our first transaction with Dandara, who are experienced players in this market, and we look forward to exploring how we can build on this partnership over the coming years.”

The new Western Expansion Area of Milton Keynes is set to include a mixed-use High Street comprising a local centre, health facilities, a supermarket and retail offerings, three primary schools and a secondary school, indoor sports and leisure facilities and outside open space including a number of play areas.

The housebuilder previously delivered 136 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes and apartments at its development The Muse in Whitehouse, which included 41 affordable homes including a mixture of shared ownership, low cost and social rent.

Alongside the new homes, Dandara will provide over £8 million in S106 contributions to the local area, with investment in healthcare, transport and schools.

All homes at Meadow View will be built to Part L building regulations, which means a 31% reduction in carbon emissions and a reduction on energy bills. Homes will also come with EV charging points as standard, Air Source Heat Pumps and PV Panels to selected plots to reduce environmental impact and lower energy bills for occupants.

Committed to customer care and the delivery of quality new homes, Dandara has received its five-star status for the fifth year in a row from the Home Builders Federation (HBF).

To find out more about Dandara’s Meadow View, please visit www.dandara.com/meadow-view.