DNA UK Properties expands presence in Milton Keynes following completion of latest development

Fast-growing property developer, DNA UK Properties, has expanded its presence in Milton Keynes following the completion of its latest development, Tempus House.

Established in 2015, DNA UK Properties boasts a proven track record of leveraging permitted development rights to transform commercial buildings into quality residential accommodation in desirable locations in and around London.

Having originally developed and launched its first site in Milton Keynes – Granton House - in 2019, the forward-thinking developer has since built an additional four sites in and around the city centre.

The latest site to open its doors to local residents, Tempus House is situated on Midsummer Boulevard and comprises of 100 luxury one and two-bedroom apartments, all providing elegant design with high specification throughout.

Spanning across 5 floors, the site officially completed with 75% of the units already sold and occupied.

This comes at an exciting time for DNA UK Properties, having also unveiled the first phase of two new developments in Milton Keynes. These comprise of Malborough Court, a 112-unit site in Linford Wood, and Technology House, a 53-unit development in the city centre, both on track for completion in 2025.

Isaac Rubin, Founder and CEO of DNA UK Properties, confirmed: “We established DNA UK Properties with a clear vision to transform commercial buildings into luxury and quality residential accommodation either in or within commutable distance to London.

Our growth in Milton Keynes showcases our commitment to delivering on this objective, where we have successfully provided nearly 250 homes to local residents within the last 5 years alone. As we acquire, develop and complete new sites, we will continue to work hand in hand with the council to make sure the existing structure of the area can cope with the influx of new residents and their needs, while providing affordable housing where applicable together with funds for roads, parks and youth services. Milton Keynes is a brilliant place to live, and we are proud of the progress we have made throughout the city to date.”

Headquartered in London, DNA UK Properties is committed to helping the UK overcome its housing shortage and has successfully accelerated growth over the last 12 months alone.