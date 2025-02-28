DNA UK Properties to showcase new Milton Keynes 112-unit development with dedicated open day

Fast-growing property developer, DNA UK Properties, plans to unveil its latest 112-unit development in Milton Keynes with a dedicated open day this March. Located in the popular Linfood Wood area, Marlborough Court is an impressive new development that comprises of 112 luxury apartments spanning across five floors.

Offering a mix of two-bedroom, one-bedroom and studio apartments, the site was originally acquired by DNA UK Properties in 2024 and is set to open its doors in summer 2025.

Taking place on Sunday 2 and Monday 3 March , the Marlborough Court open day will provide an opportunity for individuals, couples, families and investors to visit the impressive new development, while enjoying tours around completed apartments between 10AM – 5PM.

This follows the successful completion of five other sites by DNA UK Properties in Milton Keynes, including Silverstone House, Granton House, Medina House, Tempus House and Technology House – with latter finalised in late 2024.

Marlborough Court

Isaac Rubin, Founder and CEO of DNA UK Properties confirmed: “Marlborough Court is a vast building that is ideally situated in mature landscaped grounds but within commuter distance of central London.

With all apartments finished to a high standard complete with open-plan layouts and quality fixtures and fittings, I am in no doubt that Marlborough Court will attract individuals, professionals and young families alike looking for quality but affordable accommodation in a prime location. As our 6th successful project in Milton Keynes – with more to follow - the DNA UK Properties team and I look forward to welcoming our first potential residents and investors to the development!”

Headquartered in London, DNA UK Properties boasts a proven track record in leveraging permitted development rights to transform commercial buildings into quality residential accommodation in desirable locations in and around the Capital.

Committed to helping the UK overcome its housing shortage, DNA UK Properties boasts an impressive Gross Development Value [GDV], with 11 additional sites under construction.