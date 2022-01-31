Don't miss chance to view these stunning family homes for sale in desirable Milton Keynes town

Anyone looking for the perfect family home in one of the most sought areas in Milton Keynes should check out the Hayfield Oaks development in Woburn Sands.

The eight-acre development, located off Newport Road, is set among mature trees with family homes designed around a central play area with enhanced hard landscaping, conservation style block paving and an impressive feature entrance.

There are just two luxury four and five-bedroom house still available with prices for these exclusive properties ranging between £975,000 and £1.05million.

Book an appointment to view this stunning property at the Hayfield Oaks development in Woburn Sands

A lavish show home and large interactive model enables interested parties to take a closer look at the specification, development layout and various house designs.

Kelly Sharman, sales and marketing director at ‘WhatHouse? Housebuilder of the Year’ Hayfield, said: “Over 95% of Hayfield Oaks is now matched with buyers, which demonstrates an astonishing rate of sale.

"Less than half a mile away from the development is Woburn Sands train station and the array of independent coffee bars, restaurants, shops and leisure facilities that the historic town is so well known for. In addition to the prime location, it’s the overall quality and attention to detail of these homes that make them so desirable.

“There will be a second phase of Hayfield Oaks, which will feature a different mix of smaller houses. We are very excited about this and would urge interested parties to register on our website, so that we can let them know as soon as further information becomes available.”

One of the properties released for sale is the 2,240 sq ft Abbey show home, which features bespoke-made beds and wall panelling, designed by the multi award-winning team at Lifestyle Interiors. The house features an impressively spacious hallway, a well-proportioned dual aspect living room, and a spectacular kitchen/diner. Bi-fold doors lead out on to the landscaped garden.

The ground floor layout also incorporates a utility room, cloakroom and a double garage. Upstairs, the spectacular principal bedroom benefits from a designer en-suite and a dressing room. The large second bedroom also has its own en-suite, while a family bathroom is positioned next to bedrooms three and four. In addition, there is also a dedicated study situated off the glamorous landing. Hayfield Oaks’ unique house designs are constructed in red brick, with render features and part-tiled hanging elevations. Each bespoke kitchen includes a vast range of built-in Neff appliances, as well as an instant hot tap.

All homes have underfloor heating throughout the ground floor. Fitted wardrobes are installed into the principal and second bedrooms and each dedicated study or smallest bedroom features improved sound performance construction to create the ideal work from home environment.

Other details include Minoli ceramic tiles, heritage bronze ironmongery, Farrow & Ball paint and Ring doorbells.