Enchanting barn conversion home nestled in rolling Milton Keynes countryside on offer for £1.1million

The 1.1million home is nestled on a 1.6 acre plot set against rolling countryside.

The property itself exudes rural charm with a vaulted ceiling leading through the heart of the home with a number of rooms leading off, all with unique features. They include an open plan sitting room

with French doors and a central brick fireplace with log burner, a kitchen with granite work surface and boot room style space with a stable door to the rear patio. There is a study (or snug if you prefer

some downtime) - a versatile space with a window looking out onto the rear garden.

Other rooms includes an en-suite main bedroom with French doors leading to the patio area, three further double bedrooms and a four-piece family bathroom with roll top bath.

The back garden is mainly laid to lawn with an impressive oak tree and opens onto private paddock land.

To the front, there is a gated driveway leading to a gravelled and spacious parking area and two handy garages/stores.

Lower Weald, Calverton, is located on the outskirts of Stony Stratford and benefits from a popular dining pub while just a short drive from Central Milton Keynes.

1 . Living area A cosy living space includes a brick fireplace dividing the room with the dining area. Photo: Michael Anthony Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Dining nook This delightful nook is currently used as a dining area. Photo: Michael Anthony Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Living area Another view of the open plan living area including French doors opening out to the garden. Photo: Michael Anthony Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Snug/study Another nook characteristic of the home is a versatile space looking out onto the back garden. Photo: Michael Anthony Estate Agents Photo Sales