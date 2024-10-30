Enjoy spooky season at Olney’s thriving retirement community

With Halloween just around the corner, local retirees are invited to a spooktacular cocktails and crafts event at a retirement community, exclusively for the over 65s in Olney.

Taking place on Friday 1st November between 2pm and 4pm at the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living Plus development, Penny House on Teedon Lane, the spooktacular event will feature an array of activities for guests to enjoy, from pumpkin carving to arts and crafts.

Continuing the Halloween festivities, guests will also be treated to Seasonal Cocktails and pumpkin carving which they can enjoy while getting to know the homeowners at Penny House.

John Michael Tabakian, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “Our Spooktacular Cocktails and Crafts event is not only a fantastic opportunity for locals to get together and celebrate Halloween, but also to experience first-hand the vibrant lifestyle on offer at Penny House. This is just one example of the various social events that we offer at the development for homeowners and the local community to come together and enjoy.”

Surrounded by beautiful rolling countryside, Penny House offers a mix of one and two-bedroom retirement apartments with bright, spacious living areas and stylish décor, exclusive to the over 65s. Many of the apartments have walk-out balconies, while the ground floor apartments offer a private patio space from which to enjoy the stunning scenery. With homeowners’ wellbeing a priority, there are a range of superb communal facilities, including a sophisticated lounge, beautifully landscaped gardens with a potting shed, a wellness suite for on-site pampering, and a chef-run bistro serving freshly prepared seasonal dishes daily.

For peace of mind, all properties are fitted with state-of-the-art security, including door camera entry and a 24-hour emergency call system. An Estate Management Team is on-site at all times to oversee the development and provide personal care and domestic assistance tailored to individual needs.

A range of purchase options are available at Penny House, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living Plus without committing to the full purchase price.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation.