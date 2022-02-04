Exclusive equestrian farmhouse near Milton Keynes and Leighton Buzzard boasts period features and country views

This beautiful five bedroom former farmhouse with detached one bedroom annexe, outbuildings, double carport and over 10 acres of grounds with panoramic countryside views, is on the market at £2.2million.

Situated in the village of Stoke Hammond, about 2½ miles south from Fenny Stratford, Dorcas Farm was a former equestrian centre that has been converted to a delightful equestrian home.

If boasts a number of period features including exposed beams, Inglenook fireplaces and ornate Edwardian ceilings.

The outbuildings provide storage of almost 6,000 sq ft and includes several barns, nine stables and a tack room. There is also a tennis court (in need of restoration).

The house offers four to five bedrooms, including a spectacular guest bedroom with vaulted ceiling and the master suite with its dressing room (which could be used as a fifth bedroom).

The four reception rooms are brimming with charming details, from Inglenook fireplaces and exposed beams in the 16th-century part of the building to the decorative coving and ornate ceiling roses of the Edwardian portion.

The drawing room, in particular, is more than 27 ft long and looks out towards the rear garden while the light-flooded orangery enjoys uninterrupted views across the countryside.

There is also a one-bedroom annexe for a total of 4,629 sq. ft, plus nearly 5,800sq ft of versatile outbuildings.

The grounds include formal gardens, a vegetable garden, orchard, paddocks, tennis court (in need of restoration) and an outdoor school.

Stoke Hammond is about five miles from Leighton Buzzard with amenities including a church, community centre, shop and post office, as well as a sports hall and play area, with a pub under refurbishment. The local events calendar is also packed with activities and festivals

Other attractions include the Three Locks Golf and Country Club and shopping in Leighton Buzzard and Milton Keynes, which also has a theatre, cinemas and an indoor ski slope

The village is in the catchment area for the Aylesbury grammar schools.

For further details contact selling agents Michael Graham on 01908 942621.

