Exclusive look at L&Q’s high quality, affordable homes in Milton Keynes

After living with Ryan’s parents for eight and half years, then renting for another 10 months, Rachell, a pre-school worker and Ryan, a cleaning supervisor, were ready to get on the property ladder in Milton Keynes.

“When we initially started looking at new build homes, we realised that the majority had a pretty low level of specification - offering smaller gardens and less appliances than our old rental home”, recall the couple who struggled to find homes which met their standards.

However, after receiving an email about the show home launch at Saxon Reach from L&Q, Rachell and Ryan booked a viewing.

Saxon Reach

“As soon as we entered the show home, we instantly fell in love with it,” says the couple, impressed with the spacious entrance, high ceilings and integrated appliances.

“The rooms were actually all bigger than those in our home at the time, as was the garden which was a real shock.”

All L&Q homes meet or exceed UK National Space Standards and a high-quality specification as standard means everything you need is included.

The couple say “It was such a pleasant surprise to find a home that required no compromise at all – in

fact it had more than we hoped for.”

Looking ahead, Rachell and Ryan know they’ll be staying at Saxon Reach for a long time. “It’s so lovely for us to know that our home now can be our home for many years to come, and it will be the perfect place for us to raise our children in the future.”

As first time buyers, purchasing a 45% share of a three bedroom townhouse at Saxon Reach, Rachell and Ryan used L&Q’s Shared Ownership scheme to find a home they could afford.

By purchasing a share of a property (usually between 25% and 75%) and paying subsidised rent on the remainder, you’ll only need a mortgage and deposit for your share price, not the full value of the home, so you can make your perfect location and ideal home a reality.

The living room of a Saxon Reach home

L&Q are helping even more first time buyers with new homes at Saxon Reach available now through Help to Buy and Shared Ownership. These stunning 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5-bedroom homes at Saxon Reach forms part of a vibrant new community in Milton Keynes.

Each and every home is crafted with a high specification as standard including furnishings, fixtures and fittings. With L&Q you can rest assured your home is ready for you to move into hassle-free.

For extra peace of mind L&Q offers an additional 2-year warranty over and above the 10-year NHBC warranty, so you are set up for the future as your family grows.