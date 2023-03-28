Developer Bellway has bagged a further two parcels of land at Whitehouse Park in Milton Keynes.

The now six-acre site will host an extra 139 homes bringing the total number to 589.

They include 42 new affordable homes, including a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses, on the land, east of Calverton Lane and north of Shetland Drive

A drone image of the two latest parcels of land to be acquired by Bellway Northern Home Counties at Whitehouse Park.

A planning application for the site was submitted to Milton Keynes City Council in September and a decision is expected later this year.

The move follows the purchase of five other parcels in 2021, at Whitehouse Park. Construction is underway on the first 450 homes.

Bellway’s development is part of the city’s wider Western Expansion Area, earmarked to for 6,500 new homes and community facilities, including Whitehouse Primary School, Watling Academy, and Whitehouse Surgery, all now open.

Bellway spokesman Paul Smits said the extra land would build on Bellway’s ‘already considerable commitment’ to delivering much-needed new homes.

“We have formed a strong and effective relationship with both Milton Keynes City Council and L&Q Estates while working on this ambitious project, and we are pleased to be expanding our role in the creation of this fantastic new neighbourhood on the edge of Milton Keynes.

“Our plans for this latest phase of development at Whitehouse Park include 97 properties for private sale, as well as 42 affordable homes, which will provide a mix of social rent and shared ownership homes as well as low and reduced cost properties for sale. Just over half of the homes will be apartments, making this phase of the development particularly suitable for first-time buyers.”

He added the developer hoped to begin construction later this year.

A spokesperson for land developer L&Q Estates, which sold the land to Bellway, said the sale of plots of lands adjacent to Calverton Lane and Watling Street would ‘create a real focal point for the community’.

As part of the planning agreement for this latest phase of 139 homes at Whitehouse Park, Bellway will be contributing £3.6 million towards local services and infrastructure.