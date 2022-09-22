Family home located within grounds of historic Bletchley Park goes on the market near Milton Keynes

This well presented four bedroom house is located within the grounds of historic Bletchley Park, home of the top secret wartime codebreakers.

The 3-storey property in Colossus Way, Bletchley, is within walking distance of the mainline train station with links to London Euston and offers generous off road parking and nearby amenities.

In brief the property offers entrance hall with under stairs storage cupboard and additional storage cupboard. There is also a cloakroom comprising low level WC and pedestal wash hand basin and tiled to splashback area.The lounge is a good size Upvc double glazed patio doors to rear garden and double glazed window to rear.The refitted kitchen/diner comprises a range of base and eye level units with roll-top worksurfaces over, sink with drainer unit and mixer tap, integrated oven with gas hob and extractor hood, space for washing machine and integrated fridge/freezer and dishwasher.The first floor landing has stairs stairs rising to second floor landing, doors to adjoining rooms and airing cupboard.Bedrooms two and three feature UPVC double glazed window and built-in double wardrobe with bedroom four overlooking the rear garden.A family bathroom comprises pannelled bath with shower tap over, low level WC, pedestal hand wash basin and wall mounted extractor fan.The second floor landing, with Velux double glazed window, opens on to master bedroom features a built-in storage cupboard with access to loft and part vaulted ceiling.

The en-suite comprises fully tiled shower cubicle, low level WC and pedestal hand wash basin with part tiled walls.The rear garden has a paved patio area, lawn, and rear gated access leading to allocated parking. It’s fully enclosed by timber fencing with four allocated parking spaces located to the rear of the property.

The property is for sale at £410,000 via selling agents The Wilkinson Partnership, Winslow; tel 01280 733259.

Photographs courtesy of Right Move.

> Bletchley Park was known as ‘BP’ to those who worked there along with ‘Station X’, ‘London Signals Intelligence Centre’ and ‘Government Communications Headquarters’.

Colossus was a set of computers developed by the British codebreakers between 1943–1945. The Mark 11 Colossus computer is on display at The National Museum of Computing at Bletchley Park.

