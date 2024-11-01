Final affordable home on the market at Milton Keynes development

Independent housebuilder Dandara has just one final home remaining at its exclusive reduced cost Milton Keynes development, The Muse.

Part of a larger consortium development, the remaining home, The Parham, is perfect for first time buyers looking to step onto the property ladder. The Parham is designed with contemporary living in mind, featuring spacious open-plan layouts that blend style and functionality.

In addition, Dandara has future-proofed the development by incorporating eco-friendly features like air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points, catering to homeowners who prioritise sustainability and reducing their carbon footprint.

Located in Whitehouse, just ten minutes from the heart of Milton Keynes, The Whitehouse consortium includes 3 onsite primary schools, a secondary school, allotments, a community centre, acres of recreational and park spaces, shops and a medical centre.

The Parham home

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, commented: “With demand for affordable homes in Milton Keynes at an all time high, this remaining property is expected to sell quickly. This is a fantastic chance for first time buyers to secure a stylish, well-located home and begin their homeownership journey in a sought after development.”

The Muse is in the highly sought-after area of Whitehouse, which offers a range of local amenities, including shops, convenience stores, a Co-op, and a selection of pubs and restaurants. For more extensive shopping, Milton Keynes city centre is just a short drive away, home to major retailers such as Morrisons, B&M Home Store, Primark, John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer, Boots, and a Cineworld Cinema.

For leisure and outdoor activities, Milton Keynes boasts several parks with miles of scenic walking and cycling trails. Gulliver’s Land theme park, a family favourite, is just a short drive from the development. Willen Lake is also nearby, offering a variety of activities such as fishing, boating, camping, or simply enjoying the beautiful surroundings.

Residents of The Muse benefit from excellent transport links. Milton Keynes railway station is approximately a ten minute drive away, providing direct trains to London Euston in just 35 minutes. The M1 motorway is also easily accessible, offering convenient road connections to London in under two hours.