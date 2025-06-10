Final chance to buy at popular Milton Keynes development

Leading housebuilder Barratt Homes is encouraging all Milton Keynes property seekers to act fast and secure their next move before all homes sell out at its popular Brooklands development.

With the development’s final phase edging closer to completion and only four homes remaining, Barratt Homes is recommending property hunters to act swiftly.

There is still a selection of energy-efficient three and five bedroom homes available that are suitable for a wide selection of buyers, including second steppers and growing families in search of their forever home.

Located on Fen Street, Barratt Homes’ Brooklands development has great commuter links with a national coach station less than one mile away, as well as links to junctions 13 and 14 of the M1. Milton Keynes Central Station is also less than five miles away, which means London is accessible in half an hour.

BN - A typical street scene at BrooklandsBN - A typical street scene at Brooklands
BN - A typical street scene at Brooklands

Milton Keynes is also known to be the 'City in the Country' due to its endless entertainment and leisure opportunities for all the family, including cinema or theatre trips and indoor skiing at Xscape.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We’re really pleased to see how the community at Brooklands has come together, creating a great place for families to live, and we’re excited to welcome new residents.

“If you want to find out more, make an appointment with one of our Sales Advisers who will be able to give you a range of information on the different homes available at the development.”

